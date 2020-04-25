Missing Addison dog found months later in Calais

A dog here in Maine missing for more than six months has been found.

A 90-pound Great Pyrenees cross named Nellie went missing from her home last November in Addison.

Thursday night, Nellie was found in Calais thanks to the hard work of animal control officer, Dave Townsend, and the volunteers from Maine Lost Dog Recovery.

We spoke with Townsend over the phone Saturday morning.

He says Nellie must have spent most of the winter traveling at least 50 miles through the woods to Calais.

“If she came all the way through there like Machias to Calais, I mean, there's really no place to find food from that distance. That's a little over 50 miles right there that she never really had any food. I'm just glad we finally caught her. I want to thank Maine Lost Dog Recovery for helping me out traps and a little information here and there,” said Townsend.

Townsend says he spotted her many times over the last few months and is happy she is now safe and sound.

He says he's amazed that she was able to make it through many cold winter nights.

In a Facebook post, Maine Lost Dog Recovery encouraged folks to never give up if a dog goes missing.

And if you see one in need, don’t be afraid to speak up.

