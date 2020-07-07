Missing diver found dead near Nubble Lighthouse, police say

Police said the body of a missing diver was found Tuesday afternoon near Nubble Lighthouse in York.

Authorities said they received a report at 1:30 p.m. of a diver who had gone underwater and had not resurfaced.

The search was centered around the northeast side of Nubble Lighthouse, officials said.

The diver's body was found about an hour later. Rescuers tried to revive the diver but were unsuccessful.

The victim has not been identified.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter from Cape Cod and a vessel from Portsmouth to help with the search. The Maine Marine Patrol was also involved.

Tuesday's search was in the same area where a diver had to be rescued on Monday. Police said there was another incident involving a diver last week.

Police said currents have been strong in that area.