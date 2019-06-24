Missing college student disappears after Lyft ride in Utah

The search continues for a missing University of Utah student.

People are searching for Mackenzie Lueck, who went missing from Salt Lake City. (Source: KSTU/Tribune/CNN)

Mackenzie Lueck hasn't been seen since returning from a family funeral in California.

The last time anyone heard from her, was she texted her parents at 1 a.m. the previous Monday to say she had landed safely back in Salt Lake City.

Lueck took a Lyft ride from the airport, but police and Lyft say there were no irregularities in the driver’s route, going to the destination entered by the rider.

Rachael Palmer and Ashley Fine, who both graduated from the University of Utah this past year, spent time this weekend looking for their sorority sister.

“She could be anywhere,” Fine said. “We don’t know if she’s in the state of Utah. This could be a nationwide search for her.”

"Not going home to your pets or your roommates or just dropping your luggage off, that's very abnormal, not going to work, having your phone off for five days now, very very bizarre and alarming," Fine said.

“Keep an eye out, keep spreading them message,” Palmer said. “Keep putting up posters around. We’re just being hopeful right now.”

They are hoping their message helps find Lueck, and hope Lueck finds the message that her sisterhood loves her.

"We hope you're OK,” Fine said. “We want you home. We're so, so worried about you. Your family is really worried about you. All of your friends are here."

