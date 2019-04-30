Missing boys found safe in North Carolina, father under arrest

The father of two boys who have been missing from Presque Isle has been arrested.

He and his sons were located in North Carolina.

Police say the boys are safe.

They say 40-year-old Joel Strother is in custody, the details of what charges he's facing are not known at this hour.

12-year-old Joel Strother, II and 10-year old Carter Strother, III had been out of school since February.

Police say the boys' father had refused to cooperate with investigators, who filed a warrant for his arrest.