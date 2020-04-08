Missing Bowdoin man found unresponsive and hypothermic

An elderly Bowdoin man was rescued by Maine Game Wardens Tuesday night, after his wife reported him missing.

Authorities say 78-year old James Conway suffers from dementia. His wife told wardens Conway left his house Tuesday afternoon to retrieve something but never returned.

A K-9 found Conway's tracks which led to him. The man was unresponsive but alive, according to wardens. He was located on the edge of a woods road approximately 300 yards from his home and unable to get up. He was also very hypothermic.

Conway was taken to the hospital.

