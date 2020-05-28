Miss fair food? Kevin's serves up summer

Samantha and Tabitha Tlumac stopped by the mostly empty Windsor Fairgrounds. They stood in a line for a lone food stand near the entrance.

“I love the fair. This is probably the only fair that I ever go to.” said Tabitha.

The Windsor Fair will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

“Pretty sad actually." says Kevin Cleasby. "I mean I understand but it’s just a tough pill to swallow.”

Kevin is the owner of... Kevin’s, a cash only fair food stand he’s been running for years.

“Been here quite a while. It’s a great fair, great people to work with.”

Kevin says he wanted to support organizations that are losing out on fundraising opportunities so a portion of the proceeds will support the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department and the Windsor Fair Museum.

He also hopes to give people a taste of summer. Dan Vigue and his son David stopped by to eat around noon.

“He mowed my lawn so I offered to treat him to lunch." Said Dan. "We’d heard they were gonna be open so we decided to come on out and get some great fair food.”

A long line shows they weren’t the only ones. Kevin was so busy taking orders he didn’t have much time to talk.

But the folks in line were happy to tell me what they were craving. Samantha and Tabitha both agreed french fries were what they were after.

“I really love fried dough though.” added Tabitha.

Devon Freeman was there with her two sons.

“If we can’t come to the fair we might as well get our fried dough.”

Brothers Brenden and Cayden missed the rides, but were excited for the food.

“Hotdogs and French fries!” said Cayden

“What I usually get at the fair are cheeseburgers.” added Brenden.

If you’re looking to get your fair food fix Kevin’s will be open Thursday’s through Sundays 11-7.