Minnesota man's body found in Leeds, police say his death is considered suspicious

Police have idenified a man whose body was found in Leeds this weekend, and they say his death is considered suspicious.

According to authorities, a fingerprint database helped identify 31-year-old Nadi Hagi-Mohamed from Minnesota.

They say he recently relocated to the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Police say he was arrested on drug charges in Minnesota earlier this summer.

They have not said what caused his death.

Anyone who has had contact with him in recent weeks is asked to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.