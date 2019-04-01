Minimum age to marry in Maine would be set at 16 under proposal

Maine's law regarding how old a person has to be to obtain a marriage license could change under a proposal at the state house.

Current Maine law allows a child under 16 to get married if they receive written consent from a parent or guardian and a probate judge.

The proposal would change the law to prohibit anyone under 16 from getting married altogether.

A public hearing for "An Act To Ban Child Marriage" was scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

A similar change was made in New Hampshire. The state's minimum marriage age was changed in January to 16, up from 13 for girls and 14 for boys.