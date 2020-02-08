"Minifans" of the Kirk Minihane podcast show come together in Madawaska

Over 100 people made a trip from all over New England to The County.

They are fans or "Minifans" of the Kirk Minihane show a popular podcast show.

Steve Robinson, Executive producer of the Kirk Minihane show says it's a great way to give back to the fans.

"We decided we're going to take an ice fishing trip and Travis invited us up here and we figured it would be a remarkable display of loyalty, fan loyalty to bring everyone up to Madawaska,” Steve Robinson. “Some people have flown in from Texas, Chicago, California, most people drove up from around Boston, but through hell and high water, through 26 inches of snow, we're here in Madawaska, we're ice fishing, we're eating, we're having a good time."

The fans participated in live events hosted at different restaurants in Madawaska for podcast recordings.

