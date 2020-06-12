Mini telethon set to help Pine Tree Camp in Rome

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused summer camps to make some difficult decisions.

Many have had to cancel their plans for this year.

The Pine Tree Camp in Rome provides important programs for Maine children and adults with disabilities.

They've had to cancel their traditional camp sessions.

But despite the challenges, they are working to offer innovative, safe experiences for campers this summer, both online and at the camp.

Some of their fundraising events have had to be altered this year. So, on Friday during our 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. newscasts, we'll be asking you to help out.

We'll be holding a mini-telethon of sorts.

You can call and donate to the Pine Tree Camp to help support their events and initiatives.

You can learn more about the camp by visiting pine tree society dot org.