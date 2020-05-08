Milo woman launches virtual artisan market

If you're missing craft fairs and farmers' markets, a Milo woman has come up with something you might like.

VAM is a virtual artisan market, right on Facebook.

On Saturday mornings new artisans will be sharing their products through Facebook live.

Creator Heather Lux says she saw the need for crafters and artisans to connect with people now more than ever.

Lux says it's totally free for participants and anyone is able to watch and shop right from home.

She says this is a way to share these handmade products with people while large gatherings are prohibited and many fairs are being canceled.

Heather Lux, Creator of VAM - Virtual Artisan Market" I realized we could create a bridge to bring the artisan to the consumer in a really fun and interesting way that's safe, that's in the comfort and convenience of peoples own homes every Saturday morning."

The next live show is Saturday morning at ten.

Past shows are posted to the page if you can't make it.