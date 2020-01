Milo police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen Sunday night.

Authorities say the family of 24-year-old Cevonte Johnson is concerned for his wellbeing after he didn't come home Sunday night.

Police say Johnson was seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Park Street near Pat's Pizza in Milo.

They say Johnson was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who knows Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 564-3304.