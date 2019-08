A Milo man has been ordered to serve six months in jail for home repair fraud.

48-year-old Timothy Larrabee pleaded guilty last month. He was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution.

Larrabee was accused of taking money for labor and materials but never finishing the work.

Police say he lied when he claimed to be in contact with the homeowner about delays on the project.

We're told Larrabee has an extensive history of convictions, including forgery and burglary.