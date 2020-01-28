Milo man pleads guilty to terrorizing and animal cruelty

A Milo man has pleaded guilty to shooting at his wife's vehicle while she was in it and killing the family's cat.

Charges against 25-year-old Frank Foss, Jr. include terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and cruelty to animals.

Police say last month when Foss' wife tried to leave with their three children in the car, he shot at her.

He also reportedly fired shots at the home of the friend she went to for safety.

According to police, Foss admitted he was drunk when he killed the cat and fired at the other house.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

