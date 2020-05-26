Milo man facing drugs charges after police say he had large amount of deadly Fentanyl

A Milo man is in jail facing drug charges after police searched his car in Dover-Foxcroft.

The police chief saying they found an alarming amount of deadly Fentanyl capable of killing many people.

Police arrested Phillip Herbest Jr. Monday after they got a call a man was passed out in a car on Hewett Road.

They seized drugs, paraphernalia and about a grand in cash from his car.

Police say he had nearly 37 grams of meth and 34.5 grams of Fentanyl.

Chief Ryan Reardon saying this amount of is not only is it potentially fatal if consumed but also it's dangerous for the officers recovering it.

Herbest is on probation.

He's being held at the Piscataquis County Jail.

