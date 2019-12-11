Milo man facing charges after allegedly shooting at his wife and killing cat

A Milo man is charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to animals.

Authorities say 25-year-old Frank Foss, Jr. pointed a gun at his wife when she came home on Sunday.

He's accused of shooting at the car when she tried to leave with their three children.

We're told he also fired shots at the home of the friend she went to for safety.

The family's cat was found shot to death.

Police say Foss admitted he was drunk when he killed the cat and fired the shots at the other house.

He's free on bail and is scheduled be in court on January 6th.