Mills signs first bill as governor; honors Orono veteran

Governor Mills honored an Orono veteran with her first bill signed into law as governor today.

The bill names the bridge on Main Street in Orono the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge.

Silk was a Sergeant in the Army who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2010.

It was his fourth tour of duty.

"While we can never repay Brandon's sacrifice and service to our country and to our state, I believe enshrining his name on this bridge that he so often frequented is a tribute to his life, his family, and his service to our country," said Mills.

Members of the Silk family joined the Governor at the signing ceremony this afternoon.