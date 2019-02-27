Mills makes decision on unfinished Bangor step-down facility

Governor Mills wants the Bangor building the Lepage administration had commissioned to be a step-down facility to be completed, but not be used for that purpose.

Instead, the building would become part of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center.

It would house up to 20 beds, and be used for both inpatient care as well as outpatient mental health services.

Mills says its annual cost will be $6.9 million, with about $4.3 million coming from federal Medicaid.

"Rather than categorize them as having this problem or that problem, be it a civil commitment, be it a forensic evaluation, be it an IST, be it a NCR, if someone has acute psychiatric needs, whether they come from, whoever they care, let's address them, let's provide them," said Mills. "And I think that's the bottom line."

We're told construction is expected to be finished in May.