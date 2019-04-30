Mills introduces legislation to form Maine Climate Council

Governor Mills announced Tuesday another step in how the state deals with climate change.

She is introducing a bill to form the Maine Climate Council.

The Council will focus on creating a plan on how to reach Maine's carbon goals and look into how the economy can create more sustainable jobs.

A number of commissioners, scientists, business leaders, and more will form the Council.

"This is an issue that impacts every part of our state and every part of our economy," said Mills. "We will need an all-hands-on-deck approach to determine the best solutions for our state and take immediate actions."

The Council's first report would be due at the end of next year.