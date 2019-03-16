Mills inducted to the Maine Women's Hall of Fame

Governor Janet Mills was inducted into the Maine Women's Hall Of Fame on Saturday.

Darylen McQuirk Cote was also inducted into the hall, in a ceremony held at The University of Maine at Augusta.

Special remarks were given by representatives from the offices of Senators Susan Collins Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree.

Collins And Pingree are members of the Women’s Hall Of Fame as well.

Governor Mills says she's honored to be inducted and stressed how important the day is for all Maine women, especially Maine's youth.

"I got a group of letters from some first graders in Lewiston, who were just moving. Very moving. And I got letters from the Riley School in Portland,” the governor said. “I got letters from individual kids across the state who just said, ‘you know, now I know that I could be governor someday.’ That's what impresses me. The fact that they’re watching and listening, and they know that the possibilities are open to them. It's not about me. It's about them.”

Mills was Maine’s first Attorney General and was elected as Maine’s first female governor in January.