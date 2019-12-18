Mills inaugural committee fined for late fundraising

The Maine Ethics Commission has fined the inaugural committee of Gov. Janet Mills $2,000.

Democratic Senate candidate Betsy Sweet, meanwhile, agreed Wednesday to repay more than $8,000 in taxpayer money used to fund her 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Mills’ committee was fined for continuing to collect donations past the deadline for accepting contributions.

Sweet was cited after an audit showed she collected expenses that occurred before she qualified for the Clean Election program.