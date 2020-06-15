Mills administration releases guidance for town meetings and elections

Local governing bodies now have some new guidance on how to hold town meetings, school budget meetings, and elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mills administration released the checklist on Monday.

It goes along with a recent Executive Order that gives communities greater flexibility in conducting such events.

The guidelines are part of phase two of the reopening plan which allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.

For those meetings that may surpass that number, it's recommended they be conducted in various ways.

This includes allowing "drive-in" meeting formats or by separating people into smaller groups within various areas of a facility.

When it comes to elections, poll workers will wear cloth face coverings and other personal protective equipment.

Voters are encouraged to do so, too.

Maine's primary election is scheduled for July 14th.

The Secretary of State says voters who go to the polls should expect longer wait times to take into account social distancing and sanitizing of equipment.