Mills administration releases checklists for summer camps, businesses that are opening June 1

The Mills Administration released a series of checklists for businesses and organizations to adhere to as phase 2 of the economic reopening plan draws closer.

Guidance for day camps, overnight camps, restaurants, lodging, community buildings, large gatherings, community sports, and campgrounds was released on Wednesday. All are allowed to reopen starting June 1.

Summer day camps are urged to limit attendance to 50 campers.

They are also urged to have campers bring their own lunches from home. If camps serve meals, they need to come up with a plan to minimize contact between campers and staff.

Restaurants are being asked to limit the amount of people inside a dining room to 50, with social distancing measures in place.

All organizations are urged to train staff on proper health and safety measures.

Guidance for religious organizations is still being developed and is expected to be released on May 22, officials said.