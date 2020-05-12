Mills administration launches health coverage reminder campaign

The Mills administration in launching a campaign to help people explore health coverage options.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced the statewide media campaign Tuesday afternoon.

In the midst of the pandemic, more than 50-thousand Mainers have applied for coverage since the start of April.

Lambrew hopes those that haven't and need it will seek help.

"We know that people need health care now more than ever," said Lambrew. "They may need it to get treated for COVID-19 to get that health care that they put off as we were in our stay at home portion of the crisis. Or they may also need it for substance abuse disorders or mental health challenges that have been exacerbated by this crisis."

To learn more or apply for coverage, visit coverme.gov.

