Mills administration moves up start date for Maine lodgings to serve out-of-state visitors

Governor Mills announced Friday that her administration is moving up the start date that lodging establishments in Maine can begin serving out-of-state visitors who meet either the 14-day quarantine requirement or the state's new testing alternative.

Lodgings may begin serving these individuals on Friday, June 26 rather than Wednesday, July 1 (Stage 3).

Mills say accelerating the start date will help lodging establishments be able to safely serve visitors during a key weekend of Maine's tourism season leading up to the July 4th holiday.

This update does not change any other start dates associated with Stage 3, which is scheduled to begin July 1.

Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont, who are exempt from Maine's 14-day quarantine requirement and testing alternative, may stay at Maine lodging establishments starting Friday.

"We continue to move to safely reopen Maine's economy," says Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. "Maine looks forward to safely welcoming out of state visitors to enjoy all that Maine has to offer during the 4th of July Holiday."

The Department of Economic and Community Development also posted updated checklists on Stage 2 and Stage 3 for businesses.

