Mills Administration announces portion of CARES Act allocation

We now know how some of the 1.25 billion dollars in federal funding Maine received through the CARES Act will be allocated.

During an Appropriations Committee meeting today, Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueora said $270M will be used to backfill Maine's unemployment trust fund.

The state is currently paying out $22M a week.

It's estimated that money will last until September.

$35M will be used for organizations like tribal groups and schools to apply for matching funds to cover pandemic related needs.

$13M will go to a previously announced public health campaign.

$18M has already been used to purchase PPE for the Maine CDC stockpile.

Another $11M is for PPE for Maine schools as they plan to reopen in the fall.

Figueroa says they're still working on how best to use the remaining funds.

"The Mills administration is taking a thoughtful approach to the overall situation including the use of CRF over action considerations in the decision making process or how to be most impactful on the state economy and the citizens of Maine," she said. "Where are the gaps that are already being covered? And the best avenues for providing assistance and keeping it simple."

At the same meeting, Maine's Associate Commissioner for Tax Policy outlined the state's economic situation.

He says the state is doing better than anticipated largely because Maine taxes unemployment benefits.

April's sales tax collections were down 13-percent and there were massive declines from restaurants and lodging which are taxed at 8 and 9 percent.

