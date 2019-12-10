Millions of gallons of sewage dumped into Kennebec River after burst pipe

A broken pipe over the weekend in Waterville has led to nearly 35 million gallons of sewage being dumped into the Kennebec River.

There was a sewer main break on November 29th.

A work crew responded with a quick fix to that.

But when that didn't work out, sewage spilled into the river.

"I've been doing this for 45 years. I don't want anything in the river, I understand the environmental issues and health but thank god we've got the beautiful Kennebec River. It's a powerful river, second largest in the state. Water quality is good out there," said Tim Levasseur of the Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District.

Crews are hoping Water Street will be cleared by the end of the week.