Millinocket teachers find creative way to safely visit students

Schools and teachers around the state are finding creative ways to let their students know just how much they miss them.

At a distance -of course. Granite Street Elementary School staff hopped in their cars Wednesday afternoon and paraded through Millinocket.

This parade allows teachers and staff to physically see their students and say hi in a safe way.

The parade was led by first responders in the town and lasted about an hour.

One parent we talked to Wednesday night said, her daughter was so excited to see her teachers and the staff too. She also told us "It seems to have brightened her up so much and let her know that the teachers really do miss her just as much as she misses them."

Josh McNaughton is the Assistant Principal at Granite Street School. McNaughton said, "Thank you to our staff for organizing this event and all our parents who brought their children curbside to see us!"