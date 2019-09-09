Millinocket man pleads not guilty to assault in connection with stabbing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of a stabbing in Millinocket was in court in Bangor Monday afternoon.
18-year-old Hunter Cote entered a not guilty plea to assault.
Millinocket police say Cote was arrested after they were called to a home on Prospect Street around 10:30 Sunday night.
They say a man was stabbed twice and a woman was injured in the head and neck area.
Both were taken to a hospital, treated and released.
In court Monday, Cote's lawyer said this was a case of self-defense.
Cote is being held on $500 bail.
He's due in court in Millinocket in October.