Millinocket man pleads not guilty to assault in connection with stabbing

A man accused of a stabbing in Millinocket was in court in Bangor Monday afternoon.

18-year-old Hunter Cote entered a not guilty plea to assault.

Millinocket police say Cote was arrested after they were called to a home on Prospect Street around 10:30 Sunday night.

They say a man was stabbed twice and a woman was injured in the head and neck area.

Both were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

In court Monday, Cote's lawyer said this was a case of self-defense.

Cote is being held on $500 bail.

He's due in court in Millinocket in October.