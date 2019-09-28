Millinocket man dies after early morning crash

State Police say a young man died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash near Millinocket.

Authorities say 19-year-old Mark Dibona of Millinocket died at the crash site on Cedar Lake Road about six miles west of Millinocket.

The road is located off Route 11 in Long A Township.

Troopers say Dibona's pickup truck left the road and crashed into a ditch.

We're told a motorist discovered the crash just before 3 a.m.

Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt, and that speed is the likely cause of the crash.