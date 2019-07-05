Millinocket extends it's 4th of July holiday

Millinocket has gone above and beyond their normal 4th of July celebration this year.

The town is welcoming visitors for a street festival, building off of the fireworks display Thursday night and going through the weekend.

The three-day schedule includes music and dancing, kids activities, a five-k color run, as well as plenty of food vendors.

It's all part of an effort to boost community and tourism in Maine's biggest small town.

"We do plan on having this celebration every year, a two to three day celebration," said Denise Willis of the Millinocket Event Committee. "Eventually build it up bigger and better. So it's very important for our entire community to get involved. All the businesses, all the towns people. Y'know, we're getting there. We're getting there."

