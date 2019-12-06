Millinocket businesses see tourism boost from marathon weekened

Businesses around Millinocket are gearing up for the thousands of marathoners coming to town.

"This is our second shop. We ate at the Appalachian Cafe, which was wonderful. I mean it was delicious. We just went up to the artisan museum and went over there, and that was really cute, loved that. And now we're here, and we're gonna make our way up to the craft show," said Robin McEnaney from New York.

Businesses are ready for new customers.

"I've been working all week making different specials, especially soups and stews and pasta ragu," said Gene Shields, Owner of Angelo's Pizza and More.

If you're looking for a hotel this weekend in the area, well you'll be out of luck.

"We are full, sold out, we're sold out. From last year, most people before they leave to go back home, they book their room for next year. This marathon weekend, we have been waiting for the whole year for these days because it is real good for us, and I think it is for the whole town," said Rekha and Sonny Kansara, Owners of Katahdin Inn and Suites.