Reporting for duty: Millinocket Police Department adds therapy dog to its force

There’s a new member of the Millinocket Police Department.

You might say she’s on paw patrol.

In the past year the Millinocket Police Department has added some new faces to the force.

And now, they have a new furry addition - a hypoallergenic Golden Doodle puppy named Sadie Sue!

"She's going to be more of a comfort dog than a police do,” explained Craig Worster, Chief of the Millinocket Police Dept. “However, I see that she brings a little bit of an attitude change when she's around."

Sadie is about 11 weeks old and has been with the department for just a few short weeks.

So far, she's made a difference within the department and in the community.

"I had her in the elementary school, and of course they all love a puppy,” said Worster. “But, they seem like they are responding well, too. I've gotten a few pictures that they've had a chance to make of Sadie and we drop them off. It's kind of fun."

She's even helped them during a domestic violence situation.

"Just her presence, just going in and out of the room, not necessarily being with the person but just being around, you can see people start to de-escalate,” explained Sergeant, Michael Winslow of the Millinocket Police Dept.

Chief Craig Worster has worked with therapy dogs in the past.

He's seen the benefits they can bring to a police department and he's hopeful that she can help them connect with the public.

"If we can get through the puppy stage of grabbing at anything that moves and wanting to play with it, I think we're going to get there,” said Worster.

Last month Sadie was sworn in as the police department's official therapy dog. She even has the badge to prove it.

"I had to remind Sadie that she was a dog, and that all this media attention is going to her head,” said Worster.

And as you can imagine, she's been a hit on social media too. The town of Millinocket introduced the public to Sadie by posting some pictures of her on Facebook. Within minutes, folks were sharing it.

"That threw me for a loop. I didn't realize just how fast everyone was going to be responding to it,” said Worster.

Chief Worster and the rest of the officers have had some fun having her around as you can imagine but, they're hopeful that she can be an asset in more situations as she gets older and bigger.

"When the police show up it's not always going to be a bad situation. We're there for various reasons and I think she's going to be a huge help with that,” said Winslow.

