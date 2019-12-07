Millinocket Marathon brings thousands of runners from all over

Thousands of people were in Millinocket for the 5th annual full and half marathons.

The race, which acts as a qualifier for bigger races like the Boston Marathon, draws runners from all over.

The thousands of runners and on-lookers are here today in freezing temperatures.

"Millinocket actually holds a pretty special place for us. We got engaged on Katahdin, we finished the Appalachian Trail last year. I ran my first marathon here so we'll always come back here," said Kevin Stewart of Windham.

For information on next years race, you can visit Millinocketmarathon.com.