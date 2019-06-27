Milk truck rolls over, blocks Falmouth Spur ramp for hours

A tanker-truck rollover carrying milked rolled over Thursday afternoon, blocking the southbound on and off ramp from the Maine Turnpike to the Falmouth Spur for hours.

Police said the truck is owned by Clark Milk Transport of Canaan.

The truck crashed into a median guardrail and turned over. Police said speed was a factor.

21-year-old Ian Chadbourne, of Palmyra, was driving the truck and was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

The tanker had over 6,000 gallons of milk and half it spilled out.

The rest had to be pumped out of the truck before it was righted and removed from the scene.