It's the season of giving, and food pantries around the area are in need of something they don't normally see donated.

Folks at the Good Shepherd Food Bank tell us milk is much needed but seldom donated.

It's one of the most requested items of visitors to food cupboards.

There's a program set up to help with that.

A website called giveagallon.com, lets you donate $5 dollars, which is then turned into a voucher that can be used by food pantries.