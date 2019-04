A Milford man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a bank and a store last summer.

43-year-old Richard Moloney was in federal court Thursday.

Court documents say in June Moloney held what appeared to be a gun at a cashier at county road market in Milford and demanded money.

Two days later he robbed a Bangor Savings Bank in Orono with a note demanding money and saying he had a gun.