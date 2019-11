A Milford man has been ordered to serve two weeks in jail for burning his ex-girlfriend's belongings in his front yard.

26-year-old Justin Loring pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal mischief.

He was arrested in July after investigators say he set the fire outside his home on Main Road.

The woman was not there at the time.

Loring also pleaded no contest to assault and violating his bail in another incident.

Authorities say that case involved his brother.