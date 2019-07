A Milford man has been formally charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Authorities say 25-year-old Tyler Crouse met the girl on social media when she was 14 years old.

We're told Crouse knew the age of the girl.

Under Maine law, it's illegal for anyone to engage in sexual acts with a 14 or 15-year-old when the adult is at least five years older than the teenager.