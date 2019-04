The driver involved in a single car crash in Old Town went to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Police say 20-year-old, Jeffery Severance, of Milford, was arrested for OUI and criminal mischief.

They said around 6 a.m., Severance was driving on Main Street, near the mill, when his car went off the road and struck a telephone pole.

Police said speed is also believed to be a factor in this crash.

Emera Maine worked to replace the severed telephone pole.