Miguel's in Bangor hopeful Cinco De Mayo re-opening can make up for lost time

A few months ago, Tuesday was forecast as the perfect storm for Mexican restaurants.

Cinco De Mayo falling on Taco Tuesday.

But then the world changed, and those locations were forced to change with it.

This is not the way many in the industry envisioned this day would go, but based on what I saw today, like pretty much everyone else, they are trying to make the most of it.

At Miguel's in Bangor, it was their first day open in four weeks.

Owner Chris Jones says they tried making it work at first, but there just wasn't enough business.

They waited to see how things would play out and decided this was too important a day financially to let pass by.

"March, April, May are pretty much our busiest three months out of the year," said Jones. "We lost half of March and all of April. Now we are going into May and kind of limping in. June and July are never really too busy for us to begin with, so not great, but this usually is our busiest day of the year, so I figured why not just kickstart it off this month on this day and see if they could carry us the rest of the month."

The plan is to stay open for to go orders from here on out.

If this start was any indication, Jones says the phone was ringing off the hook with orders all day.

