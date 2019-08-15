Migraine medicine could lead to life-threatening infection; recall announced

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday, August 15 that a medication used to treat migraines was being pulled from shelves because continued use could lead to serious, life-threatening infections.

Pfizer Inc. said RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets, lots AR5407 and CD4565, could be contaminated with microorganisms that can cause bacterial dissemination from the gut to the bloodstream, potentially resulting in serious, life-threatening infections. In addition, there is risk of temporary gastrointestinal distress without serious infection, Pfizer told the FDA.

Patients who take the product are urged to consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the affected lots.

For the general population the risks of infection are low, Pfizer said. However, patients with compromised immune systems, cystic fibrosis, and chronic granulomatous disease could suffer from a higher risk of infection.

For more information, click the link here.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.

