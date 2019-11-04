Middle school students in Castine get sweet support from community

For 15 years, middle school students in Castine have been trying to save an endangered species.

Thanks to help from the community, they're taking their fight to save the North Atlantic Right Whale all the away to Spain next month.

The Castine Woman's Club is a 100-year-old organization devoted to helping their community llike selling their homemade pies on Election Day. They decided while they were baking, they might as well teach others tricks of the pie baking trade while they were at it.

"We've been doing our Election Day Pie Sale for years, but we just started doing the pie workshop last year," said Val Taub, president.

The purpose of the pie sale is to donate the proceeds to different community programs and scholarships. This year, the women are donating half of the proceeds to a group that's close to their hearts.

They're helping the Calvineers. They're a group of middle school students at the Adams School and they're on a mission to save the right whales.

"They read articles and see videos and material like that during the week that scientists have produced, and then they actually do some of their own research on some of their own projects," said teacher, Bill McWeeny.

15 years ago, science and math teacher McWeeny had an idea when some his students were working on a project to help animals.

"I asked them, well would you like to work with a really big animal that needs some help? And they jumped on it."

They started the Calvin Project named after a baby right whale whose mother died when she was still feeding. Each year, new middle school students join the group to learn about how the whales can be saved.

Next month, the students are going to present their research at the World Marine Mammal Science Conference in Barcelona, Spain. A trip they'll be going on thanks to help from others like the Woman's Club.

The conference is on December 4th, and the pies will be sold on Election Day from nine to noon at Castine Town Hall.