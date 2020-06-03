Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Waterville Works Bingo’

The city of Waterville is in the process of water main work on Main Street, but they want people to know downtown businesses are still open.

They’ve launched a program called ‘Waterville Works Bingo.’

To play, you just grab a bingo sheet from the Kennebec Journal, the Morning Sentinel, or the Chamber office.

Every square has a participation challenge from a different downtown business.

Once five of those challenges are completed in a row on the card, the bingo sheet can be mailed to the Mid-Maine Chamber to be entered into a drawing for a 50 dollar chamber gift certificate.

”The Mid-Maine region is reopening for business," said Chamber President and CEO Kim Lidlof. "We want you to come and shop in our small businesses and our stores. We want you to know we will welcome you with open arms. We want you to come to the greater Waterville area.”

For more information on Waterville Works Bingo, check out the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.