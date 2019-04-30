Mid-Maine Technical Center begins using app to allow anonymous student reporting

Using the latest technology, the next step in making school a safer place was taken in Waterville Tuesday.

Mid-Maine Technical Center rolled out the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.

They ran training sessions through the day on the app for your cell phone.

After downloading, you pick your school and enter a 4 digit code of your choosing.

From there students can send a complaint or a concern ranging from cyber bullying to threats of violence.

The report goes to the Sandy Hook Crisis Center in Florida, where a dispatcher reacts to the information accordingly.

When the report is given back to the school - the student's name is never attached ensuring anonymity...

"Reporting is something that students always want to do," said Beth Carlton, Student Services Coordinator. "They want adults to know if there is something to be concerned about, but a lot of students are hesitant when they think their name is going to be attached to it. So, this app and this process allow the students to report without fear of other students finding out that they are the ones that said something."

"Knowing that a student's name is not going to be on there they don't have to stress about the other student that they are trying to get help from or give help," said Senior Lucas Pelotte. "Not having them worried that they are going to come back is very helpful."

The plan is to introduce this at schools like Winslow and Waterville Junior High and High Schools in the fall.