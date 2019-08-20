Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter offers abundance of services to help get people on their feet

Homelessness in Central Maine is an issue that often goes under the radar.

Officials at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter say it's actually getting worse.

But they are working to change that.

The shelter is trying to reduce those numbers by offering a place for people to stay, meals, and resources to help people find jobs and housing.

"Homelessness in Central Maine is growing, unfortunately," said Kayrn Bournival, Interim Executive Director and Operations Director of the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter. "The lack of affordable housing, the causes of homelessness, which can be anything from somebody losing their job, having a reduction of hours, having a medical issue, being a victim of domestic violence. There's so many things that can cause homelessness, and unfortunately, those situations are not improving for many."

They house about 50 people per night, and on average, people stay a little less than 40 days.

New arrivals at the shelter first meet with a case manager to talk about potential reasons of homelessness.

"We identify the causes of homelessness and then we work to correct those things, whatever they may be, in utilizing resources here to resources out in the community and beyond," said Bournival.

The shelter also offers navigator services to help people find affordable housing, as well as resources to help folks find employment.

90% of the those that find housing are still successfully housed a year after they leave.

"It's our mission to help end their homelessness and through that journey, we're seeing lives changed every day, and it's again, overwhelming," said Bournival.

They have housing for singles and families and special housing for at-risk young adults.

One in four of those at the shelter are children.

Officials say the changes they see in peoples' lives make it extremely rewarding.

"We will see someone who walks in with no hope, someone who doesn't even see where the rest of this day is going to go, to being so excited they can't stop talking about the fact that they have a mission now, they have a goal, they're going to be permanently housed, they have a job," said Bournival.

And the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter has many unique ways to donate and volunteer.

You can visit their website at ShelterME.org.