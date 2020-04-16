Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce finds a way to communicate with businesses during roadwork

With a major construction project about to get underway in downtown Waterville, the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce has come up with a way to keep everyone informed.

"Waterville Works" is a construction update messaging program that will provide businesses and their employees with up-to-date information about traffic changes as well as building a collaborative effort to increase sales and promotions.

Water main installation begins Monday involving the removal of century-old water pipes and the replacement of old pipes under the road.

Traffic patterns will be altered somewhat for the duration of this project which could take until September to complete.

The chamber wants people to know that Waterville is open for business.

You can learn more about this effort and other things the chamber is doing by visiting their website, midmainechamber.org.

