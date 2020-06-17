Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce exchanging gift cards for Joseph's Fireside Steakhouse

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce wants to help people who bought gift cards for Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse in Waterville, which recently closed.

The Chamber is working to exchange those gift cards for Chamber gift certificates at area member restaurants.

Until August 31st people can stop into the Chamber office on Elm Street and swap out the gift card.

They can select from a variety of restaurants.

The chamber has already exchanged more than 200 gift cards.

Kim Lindlof says, “We think there is somewhere between 75 and 100 thousand dollars worth of gift cards in circulation. So, there is a lot more to go. We are excited to be able to provide this benefit to our members that they may benefit from it.”

For more information, you can call the chamber at 873-3315.