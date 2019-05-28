Paid leave bill signed into law

Governor Mills signed a bill into a law Tuesday that will give most Maine employees the ability to earn paid time off.

It applies to companies with more than 10 employees, which some lawmakers estimate covers 85% of Maine workers.

Employees earn one hour of paid time off for every 40 hours they work, up to 40 hours annually.

The bill is a bipartisan compromise after discussions throughout this entire session.

"We have found a way to provide economic and financial security to the vast majority of Maine workers while also balancing the legitimate needs of and concerns of employers," said Governor Mills. "That's an important and significant goal."

We're told 10 states already have paid sick leave laws in place, but this law allows for other emergencies as well.

The new law in Maine won't kick in until 2021 to allow companies time to adapt.