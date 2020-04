Hollywood Casino in Bangor has changed their ways just like many because of the coronavirus.

Even through all the changes, they've found a way to still let people know there are hope and light in these trying times.

They've lit up some of their rooms to make the shape of a heart.

We got a perfect view of it from the Brewer Waterfront.

This just shows, even when we are apart, there are ways to still feel we are together.